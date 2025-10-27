Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Make It Official 🇨🇦💘🎤

Sorry, ladies — Justin Trudeau is officially off the market. (And yes, suddenly we all want to know what socks he wore for the occasion.)

Pop icon Katy Perry and Canada’s former Prime Minister made their first public appearance as a couple this weekend in Paris to celebrate Katy’s 41st birthday.

The pair were spotted at the Crazy Horse cabaret, leaving hand-in-hand and smiling for cameras — proving that sometimes love really does bloom under the spotlight.

💕 From Rumours to Reality

Dating rumours first took off back in July, when the duo were seen having dinner at Le Violon in Montreal. Not long after, Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace were caught on camera dancing and singing along at Katy’s Bell Centre concert. (Honestly, who among us hasn’t belted out “Roar” at full volume?)

🗣️ The Internet Has Thoughts

Of course, the internet wasted zero time weighing in on Canada’s newest power couple. One fan wrote, “She’s been to space; he lives there.” Another joked that Perry “picked the wrong guy to boost her image.”

Love them or roll your eyes — the pairing definitely has people talking.

🎶 Like Father, Like Son

Fun fact: romance with pop royalty runs in the family. Back in the ‘60s, Pierre Trudeau — Justin’s famous father — dated Barbra Streisand before eventually marrying Margaret. He was also linked to Canadian icons Kim Cattrall, Margot Kidder, and Liona Boyd.

Looks like charm (and star power) might just be genetic.