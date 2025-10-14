Spotted: Shirtless Trudeau & Katy Perry Caught Canoodling on a Yacht

Well, here’s a headline we didn’t have on our 2025 Bingo Card: Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry packing on the PDA aboard a luxury yacht like they’re auditioning for a very spicy episode of The Bachelor: Parliament Edition.

According to photos splashed by the Daily Mail and reported by the Toronto Sun, the former prime minister and pop royalty were getting very comfortable off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif.

Trudeau, casually shirtless in jeans (because apparently shirts are for the House of Commons), was spotted nuzzling and kissing Perry, who was lounging in a chic black one-piece aboard her 24-metre yacht, Caravelle.

Yes, that Katy Perry. Yes, our Justin. Yes, this timeline is wild.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spotted at Dinner in Montreal — But Is It Love or Just Lobster?

From Parliament Hill to Paparazzi Thrill

Eyewitnesses say the pair didn’t seem bothered by cameras, tourists, or the fact that Canadians everywhere were collectively spitting out their double-doubles. They were all-in with the PDA — cuddles, smooches, and enough flirt energy to power the Peace Tower.

Naturally, Canadians have questions:

Did they meet at a summit or a Teenage Dream karaoke night?

Is this a diplomatic mission… of love?

Does Roar now count as a campaign song?