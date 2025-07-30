Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spotted at Dinner in Montreal — But Is It Love or Just Lobster?

Hold onto your maple syrup, Canada — the internet is buzzing over an unexpected pairing: Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry. Yes, that Katy Perry. And that Trudeau. The former Prime Minister and the pop superstar were spotted dining together in Montreal, and naturally, everyone is losing their collective minds.

A Fancy Dinner... and a Side of Speculation

According to TMZ (aka the global gossip grapevine), the two shared a two-hour dinner at a swanky Montreal restaurant on Monday night. While paparazzi cameras clicked and theories exploded on Twitter, a staffer at the restaurant was quick to shut it down:

“No visual signs of PDA or anything.”

Translation: It was classy, not kissy.

Timing Is Everything

Let’s talk logistics.

Katy Perry is currently on tour and had performances in Montreal and Ottawa earlier this week, with Quebec City and Toronto still on the docket. Trudeau, on the other hand, has been keeping a lower profile since his split from Sophie Grégoire in 2023.

Katy also recently called it quits with Orlando Bloom. So yes, they’re both single — and that’s all it takes for the rumour mill to go full tabloid.

So Are They a Thing?

Too early to say, folks. But hey, stranger things have happened. (Remember when Avril Lavigne dated a Kardashian ex?)

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye on whether Katy shows up in Ottawa wearing flannel and a toque, or if Justin suddenly starts quoting Teenage Dream at press events.