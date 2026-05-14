You're Three Hours Away from the Perfect Vacation!

Apparently, the perfect vacation isn’t some exotic trip halfway across the planet anymore. Nope. According to a new report, the ideal getaway is just three hours from home.

A study found people say the perfect vacation lasts about 11 days and happens close enough that you don’t need to emotionally prepare for customs, neck pillows, or a screaming toddler kicking your seat for four straight hours.

But here’s the part that made everyone spit out their coffee:

The average person says this dream vacation would cost about $8,800 PER PERSON. For a trip only three hours away?

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At that point, your “cozy weekend escape” better include a lakeside spa, private chef, hot stone massage, and a butler named Sebastian gently feeding you charcuterie under a heated blanket.

According to the poll, most people want either a beach destination, a nature-filled escape, or a mix of city sightseeing and historical attractions.

So basically Canadians want one of two vacations:

“Take me somewhere peaceful with mountains and wine,” or “I’d like to walk 37 kilometres a day pretending I enjoy museums.”

But the biggest thing people wanted wasn’t luxury or sightseeing. It was relaxation.

People said the ideal vacation is about unplugging, making memories, and escaping everyday stress.

Which makes sense, because most adults are now operating one mildly inconvenient email away from moving into a cabin and communicating exclusively through sighs.

And honestly, maybe the perfect vacation being only three hours away says a lot about society right now.