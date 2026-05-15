Don't Do This on a Plane

Flying already feels like a weird social experiment where we cram 180 strangers into a flying tube and collectively pretend the armrest situation is fair.

And now a former flight attendant is revealing six things you should NEVER do on a plane if you want your trip to go smoothly.

First up: Walking around barefoot.

Apparently airplane floors are absolutely disgusting, which honestly tracks considering half the cabin acts like the aisle is their personal living room five minutes after takeoff.

RELATED: Air Plane Etiquette

Next: Drinking too much alcohol.

Experts say booze hits harder at 30,000 feet, which explains why some people order two tiny wines and suddenly start telling strangers about their divorce and “business idea.”

Then there’s dehydration.

Plane cabins are apparently drier than a group chat after someone accidentally says “Hey guys, quick favour…”So yes, drink water. Your skin, your body, and the person sitting beside your beef jerky breath will appreciate it.

Another warning? Dress in layers.

Because airplanes somehow operate in only two temperatures: Arctic research station or Suburban mall food court in July.

They also recommend avoiding gassy foods and pop before flying because cabin pressure can make things… uncomfortable. Which is a very polite way of saying: Nobody wants to spend four hours trapped beside someone fighting demons from a pre-flight burrito.

And finally: Don’t try a sleep aid for the FIRST time on a plane. That’s not the environment to discover Ambien turns you into a confused raccoon with a credit card.

Honestly, modern flying is already exhausting enough.