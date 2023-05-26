The ‘Unexpected’ Formula For The Perfect Vacation!

The formula for creating the most memorable vacation includes travelling with a group of at least four people, enjoying a minimum of four new experiences and doing something “unexpected.”

New research also reveals that making new friends is key to a memorable vacation.

And at least three new dishes should also be tried.

The study revealed an outstanding trip will see 45 photos and 15 videos taken to capture the four “perfect moments” they want to experience.

TOP 20 PERFECT MOMENTS TO EXPERIENCE ON VACATION