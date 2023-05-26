The ‘Unexpected’ Formula For The Perfect Vacation!
Planning a trip? Make sure some of these are on your list!
The formula for creating the most memorable vacation includes travelling with a group of at least four people, enjoying a minimum of four new experiences and doing something “unexpected.”
New research also reveals that making new friends is key to a memorable vacation.
And at least three new dishes should also be tried.
The study revealed an outstanding trip will see 45 photos and 15 videos taken to capture the four “perfect moments” they want to experience.
TOP 20 PERFECT MOMENTS TO EXPERIENCE ON VACATION
- Watching a sunrise or sunset with your friends or family
- Some kind of joke or funny event that becomes a running joke among your friends or family
- Something funny that becomes a story to tell for years to come
- Doing something that takes you out of your comfort zone
- Drinks or food with a view
- Making a connection with a local person/ group of people
- Trying the local delicacy which is considered unusual at home
- Taking a detour or getting lost and finding an empty beach or amazing view
- Seeing a famous landmark
- Swimming in the sea
- Making a new friend
- Doing something adrenaline-spiking, such as bungee jumping or parachuting
- Ticking something off your bucket list
- Getting a full tour of a beautiful city
- Seeing animals in their natural habitat
- Finding the ideal souvenirs/gifts
- Getting a tour around a local town or village
- Being proposed to/ proposing to someone/ witnessing a proposal
- A vacation romance kiss
- Climbing a mountain