Apparently, the “Perfect Vacation” Is 11 Days Long and Just Three Hours Away

Forget the passport, pack some snacks — because the “perfect vacation” might be closer than you think.

A new travel report says the ideal getaway lasts exactly 11 days and is located just three hours from home. (So… a road trip to somewhere like Cleveland if you live in Buffalo? Not not relaxing, we guess?)

But here’s where it gets interesting: this so-called dream vacay also comes with a price tag of $8,800 per person.



That’s over $800 a day, which sounds a lot less like a “trip to the cottage” and a lot more like “I accidentally booked a private villa in the Maldives.”

Beach, Hiking Boots, or City Streets?

According to the data:

63% of people want a beach (obviously).

of people want a beach (obviously). 53% are craving the great outdoors.

are craving the great outdoors. 43% want to wander through big cities or dive into historical sights.

want to wander through big cities or dive into historical sights. And 31% are into outdoor landmarks — so, yes, the world’s largest ball of yarn counts.

But no matter where you're going — whether it’s Paris, Peru, or Port Elgin — the key ingredients are the same: time to relax, space to unplug, and the kind of memories that don’t involve screaming into your suitcase because your sunscreen exploded.

And if you do end up in Cleveland? Hey, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is right there. And nothing says “perfect vacation” like a little bit of Springsteen and some overpriced nachos.