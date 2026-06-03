Canadians Left Some Truly Bizarre Things in Ubers This Year

We've all left something behind in a vehicle before. Usually it's a phone, a wallet, sunglasses, or that coffee you swore you'd finish.

But Canadians? We took "lost and found" to a whole new level this year.

Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index, highlighting the strangest items riders forgot in their vehicles across Canada. While phones, wallets, and bags were still the most common forgotten items, some passengers left behind things that raise a lot of questions.

For example, someone in Toronto managed to forget a 15-pound frozen turkey. Another Toronto rider left behind an aquarium fish along with its supplies.

Imagine being the Uber driver explaining that one.

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Other unusual discoveries included a full set of goalie pads in Edmonton, a violin in Montreal, and two humidifiers in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, a rider in London, Ontario apparently left behind a single bed leg and an old smoke alarm. We're choosing to believe they were on a home improvement mission and everything worked out in the end.

Saskatchewan, We Need to Talk

According to Uber, Saskatoon and Regina ranked among the most forgetful cities in Canada. Windsor, Victoria, and St. John's also made the top five.

Meanwhile, Ottawa, Toronto, and Calgary were among the least forgetful cities, proving that some Canadians actually remember where they put things.

The Most Dangerous Time for Forgetting Stuff

The busiest lost-and-found days were Halloween weekend and New Year's Day...Shocking absolutely nobody.

Uber also found that the most forgetful hour of the week is Sunday at 1 a.m., which feels less like a statistic and more like evidence.

Honourable Mentions From Canada's Lost-and-Found Hall of Fame

Some of the other head-scratching items left behind included:

Twelve pizzas in Brantford.

A turtle shell in Toronto.

A family-heirloom switchblade knife in Regina.

And enough random items to make you wonder what exactly happened during those rides.

The real mystery isn't how these things got left behind.

It's how someone gets all the way home and suddenly realizes they're missing an aquarium fish.

That's not a forgotten item. That's a forgotten responsibility.