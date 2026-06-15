Uber Is Offering Consolation Rides for Heartbroken World Cup Fans

Getting knocked out of the World Cup is tough. Watching your favourite team go home early can leave fans feeling devastated, disappointed and questioning every coaching decision they've ever made.

Thankfully, Uber has come up with a small way to ease the pain.

The rideshare company has launched a World Cup promotion that rewards fans whose teams are eliminated from the tournament. If the country you're cheering for gets knocked out, Uber will give you 30% off a future ride.

To take part, users simply need to open the app, select the "Choose Your Team" option and pick the country they're supporting.

Then it's a waiting game. You cheer, you hope, and if your team crashes out, at least your ride home from the sports bar will be a little cheaper.

There is a catch. The maximum discount is $7, and it can only be used once per rider.

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Uber is also introducing a new feature aimed at helping travellers navigate busy airports during the World Cup.

The app now offers turn-by-turn directions that guide passengers from their arrival gate directly to the designated Uber pickup zone.

The feature is available at host city airports across Canada, the United States and Mexico, helping visitors avoid wandering around airport parking lots looking confused and dragging three suitcases behind them.

It's not exactly a World Cup trophy, but after a crushing loss, seven bucks off a ride might be the closest thing some fans get to a victory.