Is Your Messy Car Ruining Your Love Life?

Dating is already hard enough.

Now it turns out your potential soulmate might be judging you based on what's rolling around on your passenger-side floor.

A new survey of 2,000 actively dating adults found that many singles see a person's vehicle as a reflection of their overall life. In fact, 73% believe the way someone cares for their car says a lot about how they care for themselves.

Another 67% said a messy vehicle signals a messy personal life, while 65% feel a clean, well-maintained car suggests someone has their life together.

So yes, that pile of empty coffee cups may be sending a stronger message than your dating profile.

When it comes to automotive dating "icks," the biggest turnoffs include:

Trash covering the floor (41%)

Bad smells (37%)

Leftover food and drinks (37%)

Cigarette odours (32%)

Crumbs all over the seats (30%)

Overflowing ashtrays (30%)

The findings also highlight just how tough many people feel modern dating has become. More than 80% agreed that dating is "rough out there," while three-quarters said they're going on fewer dates than they'd like because it's difficult to find a genuine connection.

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As a result, many singles are paying closer attention to small clues about a potential partner, including cleanliness, effort and overall presentation.

And they're not just noticing these things. They're acting on them.

One in four respondents admitted they've actually cut a date short because of the condition of the other person's vehicle, while half said they actively judge people based on how they maintain their car.

The Grossest Things People Reported Seeing in a Date's Car

🚩 Used condoms

🚩 A dead cat in a box

🚩 Cigarette butts covering the entire floor

🚩 Roaches

🚩 Maggots

🚩 A half-eaten hamburger under the seat

🚩 Forty old McDonald's bags

🚩 Boogers wiped on the seats

🚩 A bottle of pee

🚩 Vomit on the floor

🚩 A moldy gallon of milk riding shotgun

At that point, you're not on a date. You're on an episode of a crime investigation show.