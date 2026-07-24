BARRIE HAS A CANINE COUNTRY CLUB... AND YOUR DOG MIGHT HAVE A BETTER SOCIAL LIFE THAN YOU! 🐶

If you've been melting through another Simcoe County heat wave dreaming of a pool, just know... someone's already living the good life. And they probably lick their own butt.

Barrie is home to a Canine Country Club, where dogs spend their days hiking forest trails, swimming in a giant pool, hanging out with friends and basically living the kind of all-inclusive vacation most of us can't afford.

The 14-acre facility on Barrie's southwest edge offers doggie daycare, overnight boarding, off-leash adventures and its biggest attraction... a massive swimming pool built just for dogs. It's complete with a dock for swimming and dock diving.

Turns out, plenty of dogs don't even bother with the hiking trails. They make a beeline straight for the pool. Honestly... same.

Owners can even rent the pool for private swim sessions with up to three dogs. Because apparently dogs now have more exclusive summer plans than we do.

The swimming isn't just for fun either. It's excellent low-impact exercise, especially for older dogs or pups with arthritis, and it keeps them mentally stimulated too.

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The club is owned by certified canine behaviour consultant Katherine Ferger, who fell in love with dog training after taking her own puppy to obedience classes. She bought the property in 2021 and has continued expanding it, with even more fenced off-leash space opening this August.

And they don't slow down when winter arrives. Staff actually use snowblowers to create winding trails and snowy mazes so the dogs can keep running, exploring and burning off energy.

Meanwhile... my biggest winter workout is trying to get motivated to shovel the driveway.

So yes, Barrie has a Canine Country Club.

At this point, I'm just waiting for them to announce a human package, because it sounds like these dogs are having a much better summer than the rest of us. 🐾