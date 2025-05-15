5 Unspoken Rules About Taking an Uber (That I Learned the Hard Way)

So… I took my very first Uber the other day. I know, welcome to 2015, right?

My car was in the shop and they sent an Uber to pick me up when it was ready.

It was only after the most awkward 8 minutes of this drive that I found out, apparently you're NOT supposed to sit in the front seat of an Uber. Oops!

Which got me thinking—are there all these unspoken rules about taking an Uber that no one tells you until it’s too late?

So, in the spirit of helping other late bloomers like myself, here are 5 unofficial, but kind of important, Uber etiquette tips:

1. Don’t Sit in the Front (Unless You Have To)

Unless you’re in a big group or the back seat is full, just slide into the back like a civilized human. Sitting up front used to be more common, especially pre-COVID, but now it’s seen as awkward at best. Sitting in the back gives the driver space and sets the tone that you’re not expecting a heart-to-heart.

2. Don’t Treat It Like a Limo (You're Not Beyoncé)

Yes, you’re paying for the ride, but that doesn’t mean you can blast your music, eat a burrito, or take off your shoes (why is that even a thing?). Respect their car—it’s their office.

3. Know When to Chat—and When Not To

Some drivers love to talk, some are all about the silence. A quick “Hey, how’s your day going?” usually gives you a sense of which type they are. If they’re giving short answers, take the hint.

4. Be Ready When They Arrive

Don’t make them circle the block five times while you “just finish getting ready.” They’ve got places to be too.

5. Tip!

Tipping isn’t required, but it’s definitely appreciated—especially if the driver was polite, drove safely, or didn’t blink when you accidentally brought in a glittery craft project (hypothetically).

So there you go—five things I wish I knew before my Uber debut.

Let’s just say I’ll be sitting in the back next time.