The Exact Amount of Vacation Time You Need for Peak Mental and Physical Health, According to Experts

It’s no secret that packing your bags and jetting off somewhere new can work wonders for your mental and physical health — but how much time off do you really need to feel the full benefits?

Experts say taking a vacation once a year for several consecutive years — nine years in a row, to be exact — can increase your lifespan by about 20%. Even more impressive, regular travellers also slash their risk of dying from heart-related conditions by a whopping 30%.

Ideally, a full week off is the sweet spot for maximum rejuvenation. But don’t stress if you can't swing a big getaway — even short trips have been shown to ease stress, boost mood, and fight off that tired, burnt-out feeling. Changing up your scenery for just a few days can leave you feeling refreshed and recharged.

Here’s the twist though: despite all these amazing benefits, millennials are the generation most likely to feel guilty about using their vacation days. (Yes, even though we’ve basically mastered the art of the "out of office" auto-reply.)

If you needed a sign to book that trip — this is it.