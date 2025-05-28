Your Steering Wheel Is Dirtier Than a Toilet
Ladies, whether your car smells like fresh linen and has cup holders that have never met a crumb, or it looks like a mobile garage sale with a hint of latte foam, there’s one part of your ride that’s secretly living its best biohazard life: your steering wheel.
According to the folks at Plates Express (yes, apparently this is a thing), your steering wheel is the grimiest spot in the whole car. Yep — grubbier than the floor mats, sketchier than the gas cap, and filthier than a porta potty at a summer music festival.
Let that sink in.
Most of us are great at the basics — we toss out Timmy’s cups, vacuum the dog fur (ish), and maybe even spritz a little dashboard cleaner around if we’re feeling inspired. But the one thing we’re grabbing every single day? Completely ignored.
Now picture this: you touch your face, fiddle with your phone, unwrap a granola bar, sneeze like a maniac, and then, right back to the steering wheel you go. Germs love that kind of party.
All it takes is a once-a-week wipe with an antibacterial cloth or a car-safe cleaner to stop your wheel from becoming a petri dish on wheels.
But let’s be real: a survey by CarRentals.com revealed that 32% of people only clean their car once a year. And 12% are just out here living wild, never cleaning at all. We’re guessing those also microwave fish at the office.
RELATED: Could You Pass a Driving Test Today?
And because this wouldn’t be complete without a Gen Z mention (bless them), a Lemonade survey showed that 54% of them admit to eating while driving, 32% drive when they’re exhausted, 15% get into full-blown arguments mid-commute, and 13% think it's fine to chauffeur their pet in their lap.
So yes, your steering wheel might be gross — but at least you’re not balancing a chihuahua and a cheeseburger while driving through a thunderstorm.
Moral of the story? Clean your wheel, keep your eyes on the road, and maybe leave the emotional debates for when the car’s in park.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
All Your Friends Fest 2025
All Your Friends Fest is coming BACK to Burl's Creek, Ontario in 2025!