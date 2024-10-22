Could You Pass a Driving Test Today?

We’ve all heard it before: “I’m the best driver on the road, it’s everyone else that’s the problem.” But let’s be real — how many of us could ace a driving test if we had to take one right now?

A new survey put that confidence to the test, and the results might surprise you. Only 40% of drivers are confident they’d pass with flying colours if asked to retake a driving test today. Meanwhile, 25% admit they’d probably fail.

It's not just about memorizing the rules of the road, either. Many drivers admit they don't fully understand their own vehicles! The average driver only knows about 78% of their dashboard indicators and warning lights.

Sure, most of us can recognize the oil light and that dreaded check engine symbol. But fewer than half could identify the tire pressure or brake system warning lights.

So what happens when that mystery light pops up on your dashboard? Most people say they’d hit up Google for an answer. Surprisingly, 15% of drivers confessed they’ve never even opened their car’s owner’s manual.

How would you do if you retook the driving test today? Maybe it’s time to brush up on those road rules…and your dashboard symbols too!