French Husband "Accidentally" Leaves Wife at Gas Station, Drives 320km Before Noticing

How many foot rubs make up for being left at a gas station for four hours? We’re guessing... infinity.

A 62-year-old man in France just won the Worst Road Trip Award after he left his wife behind at a gas station and didn’t realize she was missing for nearly 200 miles — that’s 320 km for us Canadian folks.

The couple was on a 27-hour (!) road trip from Paris to Morocco with their 22-year-old daughter. They left in the middle of the night to “beat traffic,” which is ironic since he ended up losing his entire wife somewhere on the journey.

RELATED: The Ultimate Road Trip Soundtrack: 10 Songs for Your Next Adventure

At around 4:30 a.m., the guy pulled over to fuel up. His wife got out. He fuelled up. Then he... drove off. Sans spouse.

And it wasn’t until 8:30 a.m. — a full four hours later — that he realized his ride was a little quieter than usual and called the police.

Plot Twist: The Daughter Was Asleep The Whole Time

She had no idea her mom had gone MIA because she was passed out in the back seat — clearly living her best unbothered life.

To make matters worse, hubby couldn’t remember which gas station he’d been at. Or even which city? So police had to play high-stakes “Find My Wife” by tracking her cell phone.

Thankfully, they located her — still waiting patiently (and probably plotting his doom) at the gas station.

Cops did briefly consider that he may have done it on purpose (suspicious squint), but ruled it an “honest mistake.” Legally, he’s in the clear. Maritally? He’s doomed.

He eventually circled back to retrieve his very understandably annoyed wife, and they continued their vacation. Which we assume was deeply awkward and involved a lot of uncomfortable silence and apologetic croissants.

Moral of the Story?

Maybe do a headcount before you hit the highway. Or at least make sure your wife is in the car before you merge.