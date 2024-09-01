The Ultimate Road Trip Soundtrack: 10 Songs for Your Next Adventure

There's nothing quite like hitting the open road with the perfect playlist to set the mood. Whether you're cruising down the highway with the windows down or taking the scenic route through winding country roads, the right music can turn any drive into an unforgettable journey.

We've curated a list of 10 must-have tracks, blending classics with current hits, to keep your spirits high and your foot tapping as you embark on your next adventure.

So, buckle up, press play, and let these songs be the soundtrack to your road trip memories.

1. "Sunroof" by Nicky Youre & dazy

This infectious pop tune is the epitome of summer vibes. With its catchy melody and upbeat lyrics, it's the perfect song to blast with the windows down.

Fun fact: “Sunroof” was 2022’a most popular TikTok song in the UK.

"I wanted to make a song that captured the feeling of excitement you get when you meet someone that you can't stop thinking about. I wanted to have a product that was fun and high-energy while still being easy to listen to." – Youre

2. "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles

A classic summer anthem that needs no introduction. Harry Styles' laid-back vocals and the feel-good melody make it a must-have for any road trip playlist.

Fun fact: The song was inspired by a book by Richard Brautigan called In Watermelon Sugar.

3. "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen

Get ready to feel invincible with this Queen classic. Freddie Mercury's powerful vocals and the anthemic chorus will make you feel like you can conquer the world.

Fun fact: “Don’t Stop Me Now” wasn’t a huge hit when it was released, charting at 9 in the UK and 86 in the US. But over time, this song has grown in popularity and is now one of the band’s most popular songs.

4. "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals

This indie-pop gem has a nostalgic feel that's perfect for long drives. The dreamy vocals and layered instrumentation create a captivating atmosphere.

Fun fact: Dave Bayley wrote the song following the death of a close friend whose birthday was in June.

5. "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper

A timeless classic that never gets old. Cyndi Lauper's empowering lyrics and upbeat tempo make it the ultimate girl power anthem for any road trip.

Fun fact: The song was written by a male songwriter from a male perspective but with a few lyric changes, Lauper gave it a new sound and attitude.

“I was trying really hard to make an anthem that would inspire women and open the doors to all women. Not just one group of women, but every little girl could see herself and realize that she too could have a joyful experience in life.” – Cyndi Lauper

6. "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond

This iconic sing-along song is a must for any road trip. Its catchy melody and simple lyrics make it easy for everyone to join in.

Fun fact: Diamond has two different stories behind the inspiration for this song. In 2007, he said the song was inspired by John F. Kennedy's daughter, Caroline. In 2014, however, he stated that the song was about his then-wife but he changed the name to fit the melody.

7. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd

This synth-pop masterpiece is perfect for late-night drives. The Weeknd's soulful vocals and the infectious beat create a captivating atmosphere, making it an unforgettable addition to any road trip playlist.

Fun Fact: The Weeknd thought “Blinding Lights” would be a flop but it topped charts in over 40 countries.

8. "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa

Get ready to hit the dance floor (or at least pretend you're on one) with this energetic pop track. Dua Lipa's powerful vocals and the catchy chorus are guaranteed to pump you up.

Fun fact: The song, written by Mark Ronson, was written for the Barbie movie. The film’s director, Greta Gerwig, liked it so much she played it 100 times while travelling to the film’s set.

“I wanted to give them something that’s got disco, but has an unexpected slightly harder edge to it.” – Mark Ronson

9. "Miles on It" by Marshmello, Kane Brown

This upbeat collaboration perfectly captures the spirit of a road trip. With its catchy melody and energetic vibe, it's sure to get you moving and singing along.

Fun fact: “Miles On It” topped the pop and country radio charts simultaneously, making Brown and Marshmello the first male artists to achieve this.

10. "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift

Originally from her 2019 album "Lover," this track gained renewed popularity in 2023 and became a fan-favorite summer anthem. Its infectious chorus and high-energy vibe make it a must-add to any road trip playlist.

Fun fact: "Cruel Summer" was never officially released as a single until 2023 when it suddenly soared in popularity.

Honorable Mentions:

"Summer of Love" by Shawn Mendes

"Good 4 U" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Calm Down" by Rema & Selena Gomez

"Dynamite" by BTS

"Circles" by Post Malone

With these tracks in your playlist, your road trip is bound to be an epic experience filled with great vibes, sing-alongs, and unforgettable moments.