Ed Sheeran Is Selling His Art — And It’s All for a Good Cause

Ed Sheeran, the Painter?

You know Ed Sheeran for chart-toppers like Shape of You and Perfect, but did you know he’s also been quietly building a career in visual art? What started as a creative outlet after his record-breaking Divide Tour in 2019 has turned into something much more — and now it’s about to benefit thousands of young people across the UK.

Introducing: Cosmic Carpark Paintings

Sheeran’s latest artistic project, titled Cosmic Carpark Paintings, officially goes on display at London’s HENI Gallery from July 10 to August 1, 2025. The name? A nod to the disused Soho car park where he painted every day between tour dates, splashing colours across canvases in a style reminiscent of Jackson Pollock — but with house paint and a little Sheeran flair.

“I paint when I’m not working on a record, just to do something creative with my brain,” he shared on Instagram. “Think Jackson Pollock but with colourful house paint.”

Why This Matters: Art Funding Art

Sheeran’s not just showing off his brushwork. Proceeds from the sale of these vibrant, abstract pieces — and their £900 prints — will go directly to The Ed Sheeran Foundation, which supports grassroots music programs and state school music departments. So far, the foundation has reached more than 12,000 children and young people.

“I am by no means ‘an artist,’” Sheeran said. “But I do love making art, and I like the idea that art can fund more art.”

Inspired by the Arts (And His Parents)

Painting isn’t a random hobby for Sheeran — it’s in his DNA. Both of his parents worked in the arts, and he’s long been drawn to visual creativity. In fact, he even created the cover art for his 2021 single Afterglow and his Divide album.

The Daily Routine That Started It All

Sheeran told The Guardian he’d run to the car park each morning to paint before heading back home. “It became a daily thing until I went back on tour,” he explained. “It made me feel grounded.”