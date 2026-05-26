BTS Dominate, Bieber Makes History & Fergie Reunites With The Black Eyed Peas At 2026 AMAs
The 2026 American Music Awards brought the nostalgia, surprise reunions, viral moments, and some huge wins Monday night in Las Vegas. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the show featured performances from BTS, The Pussycat Dolls, Billy Idol, Teddy Swims, New Kids on the Block, Hootie & the Blowfish and more.
The biggest winners of the night were BTS, who took home Artist of the Year for the second year in a row, along with Song of the Summer for “Swim” and Best Male K-Pop Artist. The group returned earlier this year following their military service hiatus and fans absolutely showed up for them.
Justin Bieber also made AMA history, becoming the first artist ever to win Best Male Pop Artist five times. The Stratford, Ontario native now has 19 career American Music Awards, tying him with Kenny Rogers for the second-most AMA wins by a male artist behind Michael Jackson.
One of the most talked-about moments of the night was Fergie reuniting with the Black Eyed Peas on stage for the first time since leaving the group in 2018. The group won Best Throwback Song for “Rock That Body,” leading to a major nostalgia moment for fans.
Sabrina Carpenter had a huge night too, winning Album of the Year for Man’s Best Friend, along with Best Female Pop Artist and Best Pop Album.
The show also leaned heavily into early-2000s nostalgia with performances from The Pussycat Dolls, Busta Rhymes and New Kids on the Block, while Billy Idol received the Lifetime Achievement Award and closed out the show with a performance of “Dancing With Myself” and “Eyes Without a Face.”
Some Of The Big Winners From The 2026 AMAs
Artist of the Year
- BTS
Album of the Year
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Song of the Year
- HUNTR/X – “Golden”
Best Male Pop Artist
- Justin Bieber
Best Female Pop Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
New Artist of the Year
- KATSEYE
Collaboration of the Year
- PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
Best Throwback Song
- Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”
Best Male K-Pop Artist
- BTS
Best Female K-Pop Artist
- TWICE
Best Rock/Alternative Artist
- Twenty One Pilots
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
Best R&B Artist
- Bruno Mars
Best Female R&B Artist
- SZA
Best Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
Best Female Latin Artist
- Shakira
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