Shania Twain Announces New Album Inspired by Rock Energy and Western Roots

Canadian music icon Shania Twain is officially back with a brand-new era of music.

The superstar has announced her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, set for release on July 24, 2026, along with its lead single Dirty Rosie, which is already out now.

A mix of rock, R&B, and country roots

Twain says the new album is deeply personal, blending the music that shaped her growing up in Timmins, Ontario with the sound she’s known for worldwide.

She describes it as inspired by the “energy of rock and R&B” mixed with her signature “Western twang,” reflecting both her small-town upbringing and the bigger world she eventually stepped into.

She also shared a nostalgic detail about her childhood lifestyle, saying that where she’s from, you don’t ride horses to get around, you ride snowmobiles.

A more personal chapter of her career

Music executives are calling Little Miss Twain her most introspective work yet, highlighting how it draws on decades of experience in the industry and her life story.

The album follows her 2017 comeback Now and 2023’s Queen of Me, continuing a strong return to releasing new music after a long hiatus.

What’s next for Shania

Before the album drops, Twain is also staying busy on stage. She’s set to open for Harry Styles at a series of shows at Wembley Stadium in London and continue select live performances in Europe.

With Little Miss Twain, Shania Twain is leaning into her roots, her evolution, and the sound that made her one of country-pop’s biggest global stars, with a little extra rock edge this time around.