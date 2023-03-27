Want 50% off Your Vacation? A Resort is Offering this Special If you Get Pregnant!

The resort in Costa Rica, Tierra Magnifica is encouraging its guests to procreate, rewarding them via its new “Especial Delivery Package.”

Starting now, if you book a romantic getaway (rates start at $445 per night) at this luxury hilltop boutique hotel in Nosara, Costa Rica and welcome a baby nine months later, you and your partner will get a free night’s stay and 50% off your first post-baby vacation.

A representative for the resorts explains that they have at least two or three couples that come back each year to share their news.

This resort is not your typical all-inclusive… Tierra Magnifica has only 14 rooms and a new 2,300-square-foot master suite.

The property is also conveniently located in the jungle, so you don’t need to worry about using your library voices while making love or getting it on like Donkey Kong.

And while the property doesn’t have Viagra in its minibar either, the main ingredient in Tierra Magnifica’s complimentary welcome cocktail is butterfly pea flower.

This aphrodisiac not only looks like female genitalia but it’s also believed to increase a woman’s sex drive.

If you get knocked up!

Tierra Magnifica’s “Especial Delivery” package also includes a chilled bottle of sparkling wine, served bedside, of course. Adding to the vibes, the property has a pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean and an on-site spa where guests can book a couples massage to help put them in the mood.

Read the fine print!

Of course, there is some fine print. You can’t get more nights free for having multiples, and the package is only available to residents of the US, Canada, the UK and Europe. Also, the return trip must be booked by March 31, 2027. But by that time, the kid should be old enough to be left with the grandparents. Ironically, or perhaps on purpose.

Tierra Magnifica is adults-only.