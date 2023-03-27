Adele Extends Las Vegas Residency!

And a concert film is coming also! If you never made it to Vegas to see Adele, you’re in luck! Adele announced on Sunday that she will perform on 34 more dates between June and November!

It was officially a wrap on “Weekends With Adele” Saturday night. The series covered 34 dates since last November.

Her representatives said Adele’s shows will resume at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 16 and run through Nov. 4.

The June performances will be recorded and released as a concert special.