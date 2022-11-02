80% of People Say They Need A Vacation in 2023

“Revenge travel” is defined as wanting to travel more, after feeling like you’ve missed out on time and experiences due to the pandemic.

So you have already gotten away in the last 14 months or so, but you need more.

After the pause on international travel due to the pandemic, those who have travelled have stepped it up with a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

And 80% said that returning to travel in the past 14 months has been good for their soul and their well-being.

That doesn’t mean their trip was perfect: changing COVID-19 restrictions forced some respondents to reschedule, while others dealt with lost luggage or delayed and cancelled flights.

However, the good news is that even of those who faced issues while travelling, 84% said their trip was still completely worth it — and 85% said that, despite any difficulties, they’d happily do it all over again if given the chance.

WHAT MADE IT A “ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME” ADVENTURE?