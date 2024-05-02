Is the “Hush Workcation” The New Vacation Trend?

Nearly a third of people admitted they’d worked remotely on vacation without telling their bosses.

The poll of 2,000 employed adults — split evenly among travellers and hotel workers — found 52% of them would use their vacation travels as a chance to work remotely and 29% have done so without notifying anyone at work.

Close to four in 10 explained it was simply because they like what they do for work.

Meanwhile, others would work on vacation to hit an important work deadline that overlapped with their vacation time or to save on their PTO.

And for many others, travelling for work opens the door to other opportunities: nearly half (48%) have extended their work trips into vacations at their destination.

The study reveals that four in five working adults would be willing to work remotely from their hotel.

While working from the comfort of one’s hotel room is the top preference (69%), a quarter of respondents said they would prefer to work remotely from the hotel pool or spa, and nearly 25% chose a hotel bar or restaurant.

Three in four travellers and hotel workers agree that we prioritize travel more this year than last.

Seventy-nine percent are planning all their travels for the year “as soon as they possibly can” and estimate they’ll take 11 trips in 2024.

Among the trips planned are three vacations and three family trips; alongside three work trips and two “bleisure” trips — combining business with leisure — for employed respondents.