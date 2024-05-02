DUA LIPA TO SERVE AS ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ HOST AND MUSICAL GUEST ON MAY 4TH

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is set to guest host and serve as musical guest on the May 4 episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

The show’s X social media feed read: “DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!!!”

Lipa, 28, is gearing up for the release of her latest album, Radical Optimism, set for release on May 3 and the follow-up to Lipa’s Grammy-winning 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.. She recently dropped her latest single “Illusion,” as well as an accompanying music video, off Radical Optimism.