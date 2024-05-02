HAVE YOU EVER BEEN TRAPPED IN A BORING CONVERSATION, AND DIDN’T KNOW HOW TO SLIP OUT OF IT?

When was the last time you were in a conversation that was so boring that you stopped listening, and just focused on how to not look bored out of your mind?

A new poll asked people how often they get bored during conversations, and almost half of us (46%) say it happens “sometimes.” Another 31% of people say it “rarely” happens, and 5% claim they’re never bored.

On the flip side, 10% say they “usually” get bored when talking to others, and another 4% say it’s “always” happening.

Old folks are far more likely to claim they rarely get bored.

When we DO get stuck in full conversations, we’re not all great at wiggling out.

13% of people said they think they’re better than most at slipping away, while 16% say they’re worse at getting out. 45% say they are just as stuck as the rest of us.

Men are likelier to say they’re better at getting out of them than women.

For what it’s worth when people were asked how often they think the other person in the conversation is bored, the numbers were the same as the times they are bored.

So there’s a decent chance the other person knows you’re bored with what they’re saying. Are our lives and perspectives dull, or is social media just a spoiler that kills in-person talk? Discuss. Or not. I’m already bored with this.