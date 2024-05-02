What Your Favourite Morning Drink Says About You

According to a new study, your entire lifestyle can likely be summed up by what you drink in the morning!

A poll was conducted using 1000 coffee drinkers and 1000 matcha drinkers to determine personality traits and lifestyles.

Here’s what was observed.

If you are a matcha drinker, you are more likely to wake up early, prefer outdoor activities, be an ambivert, or have a balance of introvert and extrovert, and describe yourself as “adventurous”.

If you are a coffee drinker, you prefer to sleep later, like indoor activities like watching movies and are more likely to be an introvert.

Whether you drink a Matcha or coffee, there are similarities in both groups.

Four in five (81%) from both groups exercise regularly — though matcha drinkers tend to work out more frequently than their coffee-drinking counterparts (four times per week, compared to three).

Of those who exercise regularly: early-rising matcha drinkers were most likely to break a sweat in the morning hours vs. afternoon or evening, while coffee drinkers prefer to wait until the afternoon.

The study also revealed more insights linked to people’s preference for their morning beverages.

Both coffee and matcha drinkers agreed it’s important to them that they stay on top of new and upcoming trends, but the latter was much more “in tune” with what’s trending on social media (62%, compared to 47% of coffee drinkers).

Matcha drinkers might be the more socially savvy of the two, but they are also the bigger bookworms, reading about six books per year for fun, versus only about four for coffee drinkers.

Both groups do come to the table on some things, however. Both coffee and matcha drinkers like hanging out with friends and family on the weekends (34%), playing video games (13%) and enjoying “massive” breakfasts (7%). They both spend between $5-$10 per week or $260 – $520 per year on their preferred beverage.

And when exercising, both groups listed their favourite workouts as cardio (33%), weight training (14%) and yoga (13%).