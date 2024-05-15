Red Lobster Closes Dozens of US Locations

Equipment from over 50 Red Lobster locations will be auctioned off…

It’s unclear if any additional locations will close or if any in Canada will be closing…

The seafood chain has been struggling for some time now according to reports due to lease and labour costs.

Last month, Bloomberg reported the restaurant was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Just like many restaurants, they too were hit hard by the pandemic and have never really recovered.

The chain has 27 locations in Canada, with restaurants in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. There is no word if any Canadian locations will close yet.