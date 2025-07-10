If the thought of turning on the stove makes you sweat more than the summer heat — we've got some summer salad ideas are for you.

These fresh, flavour-packed salads come together fast, with simple ingredients. No fancy skills. No weird tools. Just toss, drizzle, and enjoy.

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

1. Mango Avocado Salad

Tastes like summer in a bowl. Sweet, creamy, tangy.

You’ll need:

1 ripe mango, diced

1 ripe avocado, cubed

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

2 cups baby spinach or mixed greens

Dressing:

Juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

Optional: Chili pepper flakes

To make it:

Put mango, avocado, onion, and greens in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk lime juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and chili pepper flakes. Drizzle dressing over salad. Toss gently. Eat right away.

2. Caprese Salad Skewers

No fork required. A crowd-pleaser and picnic star.

You’ll need:

20 cherry tomatoes

20 mini mozzarella balls (a.k.a. bocconcini)

20 fresh basil leaves

20 small skewers or toothpicks

Dressing:

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze (buy it bottled and just squeeze it over the skewers)

To make it:

On each skewer, layer: tomato → basil → mozzarella. Arrange on a platter. Drizzle balsamic glaze on top.

3. Grilled Peach and Burrata Salad

Okay, this one has one step with heat – but it’s worth it. (Or skip the grilling. Still delicious.)

You’ll need:

2 ripe peaches, halved and pitted

1 ball burrata cheese (about 200g)

4 cups arugula or mixed greens

¼ cup pine nuts, walnuts, or pecans, toasted or plain

Dressing:

2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette (buy it at the store or make an easy one at home with 2 to 3 parts oil, 1 part vinegar, salt and pepper)

To make it:

Optional: Grill peaches cut-side down for 2–3 minutes until charred. Arrange greens on a platter. Add peach slices, tear burrata over top, sprinkle nuts. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.

Advertisement

4. Thai Quinoa Salad

Make-ahead friendly. Tastes better the next day.

You’ll need:

1 cup cooked quinoa (about ½ cup dry)

½ cup shredded carrots (buy pre-shredded to save time)

½ cup cucumber, diced

½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Peanut Lime Dressing:

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup

1 tablespoon warm water (to thin if needed)

To make it:

Whisk all dressing ingredients in a bowl until smooth. Toss quinoa, veggies, and herbs in a large bowl. Add dressing and mix well. Chill before serving.

PRO TIP: For extra protein, add in a can of chickpeas!

5. Watermelon Feta Salad

No cooking, no stress — just 3 ingredients and a drizzle.

You’ll need:

3 cups watermelon, cubed

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Dressing:

1 tablespoon balsamic reduction or glaze

To make it:

Combine watermelon, feta, and mint in a bowl. Gently toss to mix. Drizzle balsamic glaze over top. Done.

RELATED: Need more inspiration? Here's a ranking of the best salads ...

Pro Tips for Salad Success (Even If You Hate Cooking)

Use pre-washed greens and pre-cut produce when possible.

and pre-cut produce when possible. Don’t stress about perfection. If your avocado is mushy or your tomato slices are uneven, no one cares.

If your avocado is mushy or your tomato slices are uneven, no one cares. Keep a few staples on hand: balsamic glaze, lime juice, olive oil, and feta go with almost anything.

Whether you’re a kitchen newbie or just want to keep things simple this summer, these easy salad recipes bring big flavor with low effort. Try one tonight — no stove, no stress, no regrets.