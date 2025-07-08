RIP to a Sweet Canadian Icon: Jersey Milk Is No More

First, it was Cherry Blossoms. Now, Jersey Milk?

Mondelez Canada has confirmed what no one wanted to hear: Jersey Milk chocolate bars are officially discontinued. That’s right — the humble, creamy, no-frills square of Canuck chocolate goodness is going the way of Zellers and penny candy. (Gone, but forever in our hearts.)

Jersey Milk wasn’t flashy. It didn’t have nougat or pretzel bits or a secret centre of disappointment. But it was reliable, especially when you were en route to a camping trip and needed a solid s’mores MVP. It melted just right, unlike some fancy bars that turn into sticky chaos.

According to Mondelez spokesperson Pierina De Carolis, the decision came after a review showed Canadians are now reaching for other milk chocolate options, mostly Cadbury Dairy Milk. (We see you, Dairy Milk, but you could never truly replace Jersey Milk’s calm, creamy presence.)

Here’s a bittersweet nugget: Jersey Milk was only ever made in Canada. Launched in 1924 by Canadian dairy brand William Neilson Ltd., it was our very own chocolate comfort blanket. A sweet piece of Canadian history that deserved a better send-off than a quiet corporate memo.

So light a campfire, roast a marshmallow, and raise your graham cracker in tribute.

Goodnight, sweet Jersey. You were simple. You were square. You were ours. 🍫🇨🇦