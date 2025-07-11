Are These the 10 Best Cereals of All Time? Let the Sugar-Fuelled Debate Begin
Move over, avocado toast—this is a safe space for people whose childhood breakfasts were dessert in a bowl.
There’s a new ranking out from TheTopicalFruit.com, and they’ve boldly declared the 10 greatest cereals of all time. Spoiler alert: bacon-flavoured Cinnamon Toast Crunch did not make the cut (and honestly, thank goodness—we’re still emotionally recovering from that one).
Instead, the top honour goes to the original, sugary, cinnamon-dusted icon: Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Just the way the cereal gods intended.
If you’re a Grape-Nuts apologist or still pretend that All-Bran is “kind of sweet,” prepare to be offended. This list is based purely on taste, with zero regard for fibre content or adulting responsibilities.
Here’s what made the Top 10:
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch – The GOAT. The crunch, the swirl, the milk aftermath? Perfection.
- Cocoa Krispies – Hot chocolate for breakfast, without the hot or the guilt.
- Fruity Pebbles – A rainbow in a bowl. Tastes like childhood and hyperactivity.
- Cinnamon Life – For when you want to pretend you’ve matured, but not really.
- Honeycomb – Tastes like sugar air. No notes.
- Cap’n Crunch with Crunch Berries – The Cap’n knew what he was doing with those berries.
- Wheaties – The token "healthy" cereal. A participation trophy, if you will.
- Lucky Charms – Marshmallows disguised as cereal. We're not mad.
- Froot Loops – Artificial fruit, real love.
- Frosted Flakes – They’re greeeaa—ok, we get it, Tony.
Honourable Mentions (aka the benchwarmers):
- Golden Grahams (underrated)
- Cocoa Puffs (you either loved them or feared the chocolate milk aftermath)
- Honey Bunches of Oats (the responsible choice... with sprinkles)
So, did your fave make the list? Or are you still out here caping for Mini-Wheats?
