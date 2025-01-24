Pizza Cinnamon Toast Crunch: The Wacky Cereal Canadians Can’t Get (Yet!)

Cereal lovers hold onto your spoons! A wild new flavour has hit shelves in the United States, and it’s turning heads – Pizza Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Yes, you read that right. It’s the breakfast combo nobody asked for, but now, everyone’s curious about.

While Americans are giving it a try, us Canadians are left wondering if this is something we’d love… or leave on the shelf.

RELATED: This Pizza Place Will Charge You Over $100 for Pineapple Toppings—Are They Serious?

What Is It?

Pizza Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the latest addition to the already wild lineup of Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavours. Instead of the classic cinnamon-sugar taste we all know and love, this claims to have a cheesy pizza twist.

Imagine biting into your cereal and tasting mozzarella and tomato sauce. Sounds pretty strange right?

It is being marketed as a snack rather than a traditional breakfast (but who hasn't enjoyed cold pizza for breakfast?). And it has sparked some opinions online:

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

Why Isn’t It in Canada (Yet)?

Even though it sounds like a real treat (you sure about that?), it hasn't made its way to Canada yet and we aren't sure if it will.

This checks out because there have been a ton of other limited-edition cereals that took a while to get here (if they even showed up).

But hey, maybe this is a blessing in disguise. Canadians LOVE pizza AND we LOVE cereal. But sometimes worlds shouldn't collide (I think this is one of those scenarios)

Let’s be honest: Canadians are no strangers to trying unique snacks. Ketchup chips? All-dressed chips? Maple everything? We’ve seen our fair share of “only-in-Canada” goodies. So, maybe Pizza Cinnamon Toast Crunch deserves a shot, too.

For now, we’ll watch our American neighbours experiment with their bowls of pizza cereal. If you’re curious enough, you could always ask a friend across the border to send you a box. But be warned – this might be the type of cereal that’s better talked about than tasted.

Would you be brave enough to try it if it came to Canada? Or are you happy sticking to good old-fashioned Frosted Flakes? Let us know!