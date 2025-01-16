This Pizza Place Will Charge You Over $100 for Pineapple Toppings—Are They Serious?

Happy National Pizza Week! Love it or hate it, the pineapple-on-pizza debate has taken a wild turn thanks to Lupa Pizza in England.

This cheeky pizzeria has added a Hawaiian pizza to its menu—but with a price tag that will make you do a double take: £100 (around $120 USD) if you dare add pineapple.

Why the High Price?

The owners at Lupa Pizza are not fans of pineapple on pizza, and they’re expressing their feelings in the most dramatic way possible.

Their pepperoni pizza costs a reasonable £12 (about $15), but their Hawaiian with ham and pineapple will cost you a small fortune.

Their delivery menu even jokes about it, saying, “Yeah, for £100 you can have it.” If you’re splurging that much, they suggest pairing it with champagne to complete the luxury vibe.

Related: The Healthiest Pizza Toppings to Reduce Cancer Risk, According to an Oncology Dietitian

The Internet’s Verdict

Their local newspaper launched a poll asking readers the ultimate question: “Does pineapple belong on pizza?”

Spoiler: Team Pineapple is currently winning. If the poll ends in favour of pineapple, the owners say they’ll make the Hawaiian pizza a monthly special. However, there’s no promise the price will drop. They might even raise it.

Fun Fact: Hawaiian Pizza Is Canadian

Here’s a twist for your next pizza night trivia: Hawaiian pizza isn’t from Hawaii at all—it’s from Canada! It was created back in 1962 by Sam Panopoulos at a pizzeria in Chatham, Ontario, just across the border from Detroit.

So, would you pay $120 to make your pineapple dreams come true—or stick to the classics? Let us know where you stand in the great pineapple debate! 🍍🍕