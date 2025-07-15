Chipotle’s ‘Lipotle’ Is Back — Because Who Doesn’t Want a Burrito-Inspired Lip Stain?

Just when you thought your makeup routine couldn’t get any tastier, Chipotle has brought back its viral lip stain collab — and yes, it’s called “Lipotle.”

Because nothing says I love guac like smearing a metallic green avocado mask across your face that magically transforms into a nude-pink pout. Burrito beauty is back, baby.

Originally launched on National Avocado Day 2024, Lipotle sold out faster than free chips and guac.

Fans have been begging for its return ever since, and now it’s finally making a comeback, with 10-hour staying power and absolutely zero judgment if you wear it while inhaling a burrito bowl.

The lip stain — created in partnership with beauty brand Wonderskin — is:

Vegan

Cruelty-free

And somehow tied to Chipotle’s mission to “Cultivate a Better World,” which now includes avocado-laced glam. Sure!

It’s the green-to-glam glow-up you didn’t know your lips needed.

The limited-edition kit drops on Tuesday, July 15, at Wonderskin.com and will set you back $24, which, if we’re being honest, is about what guac costs anyway.

So if you’ve ever wanted your makeup bag to scream “I stan avocados,” now’s your moment.