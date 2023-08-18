Shake Shack Is Looking For A ‘Chief Avocado Officer’

If you love avocados, you could receive thousands of dollars in food and merchandise. Shake Shack is promoting its freshly sliced avocado by searching for a “chief avocado officer,

If you want the gig, you only have today to apply for the position.

You must include three reasons that you’re qualified for this position and a love letter to an avocado using whatever medium you desire. Photos, songs, videos, poems etc.

The winner will receive a chief avocado officer uniform in the form of Shake Shack merchandise, free Shake Shack food for a year in the form of $900 in Shake Shack gift cards, and a $3,000 “avocado stipend” provided as American Express gift cards.

Additionally, the winner will meet with an unnamed Shake Shack “leader” to learn about the chain’s avocado suppliers and selection process, and be treated to a private tasting of the chain’s avocado menu at their local Shake Shack, including a round-trip Uber rideshare credit of up to $50.

The avocado menu is comprised of the chain’s Avocado Bacon Burger — a beef patty topped with sliced avocado, bacon, and its proprietary ShackSauce — and its Avocado Bacon Chicken sandwich, which is a breaded and fried chicken breast with avocado, bacon, lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayonnaise.

Applicants must live within 25 miles of a Shake Shack location, excluding licensed locations at airports, stadiums, travel plazas, and museums.

As of the end of June, there were 471 Shake Shack restaurants worldwide. Canada is expecting its first Shake Shack in Toronto next year!