Shake Shack’s Vegan Shakes And Ice Cream Were Created By Artificial Intelligence!

Shake Shack announced its new vegan desserts, featuring AI-generated dairy-free milk, will be in all 260 US stores on Friday.

The AI vegan options will most likely be available in Canada when the Shack opens up shop here starting in 2024.

In 2022, Shake Shack teamed up with a tech company to use its AI-generated dairy-free milk, called NoMilk.

The AI system can analyze food products on a molecular level and replicate them using only plant-based options.

“It looks for matches in flavour, texture, nutrition and functionality, among other characteristics,” according to the website.