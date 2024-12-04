The Healthiest Pizza Toppings to Reduce Cancer Risk, According to an Oncology Dietitian

Let’s face it: pizza is a universal comfort food. But before you pile on the pepperoni or sausage, consider this—your choice of toppings could impact your long-term health.

According to an oncology dietitian, making smarter decisions about what you put on your slice could lower your risk of cancer. Here’s how to turn your pizza into a health-conscious meal without sacrificing flavour.

Skip the Processed Meats

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified processed meats—like pepperoni, sausage, ham, and hot dogs—as carcinogenic in 2015.

Studies show that eating these meats can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, especially for those with certain genetic factors. Processed meats often contain chemicals formed during preparation that are potentially cancer-causing.

If you’re craving pizza, consider skipping the processed meats and opting for these healthier, cancer-fighting toppings instead.

Veggie Lover’s Dream

Vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes are nutrient powerhouses. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre, they help reduce the risk of cancer by preventing the development of harmful cells and supporting a healthy weight. For extra zest, sprinkle fresh herbs like basil, oregano, or parsley.

Mediterranean Magic

Transform your pizza with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients. Think olives, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, a drizzle of olive oil, and crumbled feta cheese. The Mediterranean diet is known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-tumour benefits, which may help lower the risk of colorectal and prostate cancers.

Classic Margherita

For a simple yet delicious option, go for a Margherita pizza. Top a whole-grain crust with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil. Whole grains are an excellent source of fibre, which supports gut health by keeping digestion on track—an essential factor in reducing the risk of colon cancer.

White Pizza with Greens

If you’re a fan of white pizza, try a low-sodium version with ricotta as the base, topped with kale, garlic, and a light sprinkle of mozzarella. A diet high in salt has been linked to an increased risk of stomach cancer, so choosing low-sodium options can make a big difference.

Pesto Chicken Veggie

For something unique, swap traditional tomato sauce for a low-sodium basil pesto. Add toppings like zucchini, rotisserie chicken, roasted red peppers, and spinach. Spinach, in particular, is rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C, and fibre, all of which can help protect against colon and breast cancers.

The Bottom Line

Pizza doesn’t have to be a guilty pleasure. By making thoughtful choices about your toppings, you can enjoy your favourite dish while supporting your long-term health. So next time you’re planning a pizza night, try one of these nutritious options—your taste buds and your body will thank you!