The Superfood You Can Grow in Your Bathroom — No Sunlight, No Problem
Move over succulents and sourdough — there’s a new low-maintenance wellness trend sprouting up, and it thrives in the same room where you ugly cry and shave your legs: your bathroom.
Yep, the best (and maybe weirdest?) thing you can grow in your home — no sun, no fancy greenhouse, no Pinterest-level commitment — is mushrooms. Specifically, oyster mushrooms, which are kind of like the Beyoncé of fungi: versatile, nutrient-packed, and surprisingly easy to care for.
Mushrooms: Like Mould, But Sexy
Think about it: mushrooms are fungi, and your bathroom already knows a thing or two about fungal life forms (hello, mysterious black spots in the shower grout). So why not reclaim the vibe and turn that humidity into a little homegrown magic?
Oyster mushrooms are rich in vitamins and minerals like potassium, folate, and a whole lineup of B vitamins (B2, B3, B5 — it’s a full backstage pass for your body). They’ve also been shown to:
- Help regulate blood sugar
- Support gut health
- Boost your immune system
They’re the superfood your bathroom was destined to grow.
So, How Do You Become a Bathroom Mushroom Farmer?
Honestly? Easier than assembling IKEA furniture and way more rewarding.
- Grab a bucket (poke some holes in it).
- Fill it with sawdust or wood shavings, which you’ll “pasteurize” by pouring boiling water over, letting it sit overnight, then draining.
- Once it’s cooled, crumble in some mushroom spawn (you can buy it online or at gardening centres).
- Tuck your bucket into a humid, slightly ventilated area — and congrats, your shower just became a mushroom nursery.
Within two weeks, you’ll see the little guys popping up like magic. And get this — they fruit twice, so you’ll get two rounds of fresh oyster mushrooms from one batch. That’s more than your fiddle-leaf fig has done all year.
Final Thoughts: If Life Gives You Mould, Grow Mushrooms
Whether you're looking to impress your dinner guests, dabble in doomsday prepping, or just feel like a whimsical cottage witch, growing mushrooms in your bathroom might be your new personality.
So the next time someone asks what’s going on in your shower, you can confidently say: “Oh, just farming my functional fungi. Wanna stir-fry?”
