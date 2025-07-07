The Superfood You Can Grow in Your Bathroom — No Sunlight, No Problem

Move over succulents and sourdough — there’s a new low-maintenance wellness trend sprouting up, and it thrives in the same room where you ugly cry and shave your legs: your bathroom.

Yep, the best (and maybe weirdest?) thing you can grow in your home — no sun, no fancy greenhouse, no Pinterest-level commitment — is mushrooms. Specifically, oyster mushrooms, which are kind of like the Beyoncé of fungi: versatile, nutrient-packed, and surprisingly easy to care for.

RELATED: Dinner Dishes That Have Disappeared From Our Plates

Mushrooms: Like Mould, But Sexy

Think about it: mushrooms are fungi, and your bathroom already knows a thing or two about fungal life forms (hello, mysterious black spots in the shower grout). So why not reclaim the vibe and turn that humidity into a little homegrown magic?

Oyster mushrooms are rich in vitamins and minerals like potassium, folate, and a whole lineup of B vitamins (B2, B3, B5 — it’s a full backstage pass for your body). They’ve also been shown to:

Help regulate blood sugar

Support gut health

Boost your immune system

They’re the superfood your bathroom was destined to grow.

So, How Do You Become a Bathroom Mushroom Farmer?

Honestly? Easier than assembling IKEA furniture and way more rewarding.

Grab a bucket (poke some holes in it). Fill it with sawdust or wood shavings, which you’ll “pasteurize” by pouring boiling water over, letting it sit overnight, then draining. Once it’s cooled, crumble in some mushroom spawn (you can buy it online or at gardening centres). Tuck your bucket into a humid, slightly ventilated area — and congrats, your shower just became a mushroom nursery.

Within two weeks, you’ll see the little guys popping up like magic. And get this — they fruit twice, so you’ll get two rounds of fresh oyster mushrooms from one batch. That’s more than your fiddle-leaf fig has done all year.

Final Thoughts: If Life Gives You Mould, Grow Mushrooms

Whether you're looking to impress your dinner guests, dabble in doomsday prepping, or just feel like a whimsical cottage witch, growing mushrooms in your bathroom might be your new personality.

So the next time someone asks what’s going on in your shower, you can confidently say: “Oh, just farming my functional fungi. Wanna stir-fry?”