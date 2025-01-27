Dinner Dishes That Have Disappeared From Our Plates

Over the years, dinner traditions have undergone a dramatic transformation. Meals that were once staples at the family table have been replaced by modern, faster options better suited to today’s lifestyles.

In fact, as early as 2015, HuffPost noted that the traditional dining room might be "going extinct." Many homes now favour open-concept spaces, where cooking, eating, screen time, and even homework coexist in a single, multi-functional area.

How Television Changed Dinner Forever

The advent of television had a profound impact on family mealtime. Dinner shifted from the formal dining table to casual TV trays in the living room, where families could watch their favourite shows together.

For some, it meant siblings eating in front of the telly while the parents enjoyed a rare night out bowling or socializing. As women entered the workforce in larger numbers, traditional, labour-intensive meals gave way to quicker, easier options—letting families spend more time together while still getting food on the table.

But as our eating habits evolved, so did the foods we loved. Many of the classic dinners from decades past are now nearly forgotten. Let’s take a nostalgic look back at some dishes that once dominated Canadian dinner plates.

A Trip Down Culinary Memory Lane

Beef Stroganoff

This creamy, comforting dish with Russian roots was considered a touch of international flair for the family dinner table.

Devilled Ham

While devilled eggs are enjoying a renaissance, their ham-based cousin has been left behind. A mix of mustard, mayo, and ground ham, this spread was once a go-to for appetizers or sandwiches.

Chicken (or Turkey) Tetrazzini

Another member of the "beige casserole" club, this creamy mix of poultry, butter, parmesan, and pasta was a popular way to repurpose leftover turkey during the holidays.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

This fancy dish had its heyday during the French cuisine craze of the ’80s and ’90s. Cheese and ham wrapped in a breaded chicken roll was as gourmet as it got for many households.

Jell-O Layered Salad

Bright and wobbly, this colourful concoction often featured shredded carrots, marshmallows, or even canned fruit. While it was a pool party favourite, most kids wouldn’t touch it with a ten-foot pole.

Salisbury Steak

This classic was often the centrepiece of frozen TV dinners but was also made fresh at home. Essentially a bun-less burger served with gravy (usually from a can), it was a quick and hearty meal.

Hot Roasted Beefsteak

When families wanted a no-fuss meat dish, this crispy, savoury beefsteak hit the spot.

Ham with Pineapple and Cherries

A staple of festive dinners, this dish paired the sweetness of maraschino cherries and canned pineapple with salty ham. It was a centrepiece at holiday feasts for years.

Liver and Onions

Once a household staple, this nutrient-packed dish featured tender liver sautéed with caramelized onions. While your grandmother swore it was good for you, it’s become a rarity on modern menus.

Ambrosia Salad

Aspiring to be more glamorous than it was, this "salad" combined marshmallows, canned fruit, coconut, and a creamy dressing. It was as sweet as it was polarizing.

Tuna Casserole

The ultimate comfort food of yesteryear, this inexpensive dish combined canned tuna, noodles, and a creamy sauce. While the idea of mixing fish and cheese might seem odd now, it worked back then—don’t ask why.

Chicken à la King

Chunks of chicken in a creamy sauce with mushrooms and peas, served over noodles or rice, this dish was essentially chicken pot pie without the crust.

TV Dinners

TV dinners were the epitome of convenience. Before microwaves, they took a while to heat in the oven, but their perfectly separated compartments were a hit with kids. Add a TV tray, an episode of The Wonderful World of Disney,and a cold pop, and you had a recipe for the perfect evening.

As mealtime traditions continue to evolve, these dishes serve as a reminder of how far we’ve come—and what we’ve left behind.