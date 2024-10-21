Pizza Lovers Unite: Barrie Ontario is One of the Most Affordable Cities for Pie!

Canadians love their pizza—so much so that studies show 81% of us indulge in a slice at least once a month. It’s hands down one of our favourite takeout options.

But when it comes to finding the best deals, where should you look?

A recent study by CanadaCasino.ca dove deep into the pizza scene across our great nation, revealing which cities charge the most and least for a medium cheese takeout pizza. Plus, they analyzed Google search volumes for 46 different toppings to discover Canada’s ultimate pizza order. Spoiler alert: you might be surprised by the results!

The Most Affordable Cities for Pizza

If you’re looking to save some dough (pun intended!), Barrie is a solid choice. This charming city ranks 6th on the affordability list, with a regular cheese pizza setting you back at about $16.83. Not too shabby, right? And if you’re just after a slice, it’ll cost you around $2.10.

As for toppings, it seems Canadians have a clear favourite. Pepperoni reigns supreme, with a whopping 4,400 Google searches per month. Whether you’re enjoying a cozy night in or throwing a pizza party, you can’t go wrong with this classic topping!

Rank City Average cost of a medium regular cheese pizza Cost per slice 1 Ladner $14.03 $1.75 2 Halifax $15.77 $1.97 3 Scarborough $15.79 $1.97 4 Markham $15.89 $1.99 5 Surrey $16.76 $2.10 6 Barrie $16.83 $2.10 7 London $16.84 $2.11 8 Mississauga $17.05 $2.13 9 Brampton $18.04 $2.26 10 Toronto $18.05 $2.26

So next time you’re in the mood for pizza, check out your local prices and toppings. Who knows? You might find a delicious deal right around the corner!

