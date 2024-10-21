Listen Live

Pizza Lovers Unite: Barrie Ontario is One of the Most Affordable Cities for Pie!

Where is the best Pizza Place Is Barrie?
Food
Published October 21, 2024
By Charlie

Canadians love their pizza—so much so that studies show 81% of us indulge in a slice at least once a month. It’s hands down one of our favourite takeout options.

But when it comes to finding the best deals, where should you look?

A recent study by CanadaCasino.ca dove deep into the pizza scene across our great nation, revealing which cities charge the most and least for a medium cheese takeout pizza. Plus, they analyzed Google search volumes for 46 different toppings to discover Canada’s ultimate pizza order. Spoiler alert: you might be surprised by the results!

Related: 3 In 4 People Would Eat Pizza For Dinner Every Day!

The Most Affordable Cities for Pizza

If you’re looking to save some dough (pun intended!), Barrie is a solid choice. This charming city ranks 6th on the affordability list, with a regular cheese pizza setting you back at about $16.83. Not too shabby, right? And if you’re just after a slice, it’ll cost you around $2.10.

As for toppings, it seems Canadians have a clear favourite. Pepperoni reigns supreme, with a whopping 4,400 Google searches per month. Whether you’re enjoying a cozy night in or throwing a pizza party, you can’t go wrong with this classic topping!

RankCityAverage cost of a medium regular cheese pizzaCost per slice
1Ladner$14.03$1.75
2Halifax$15.77$1.97
3Scarborough$15.79$1.97
4Markham$15.89$1.99
5Surrey$16.76$2.10
6Barrie$16.83$2.10
7London$16.84$2.11
8Mississauga$17.05$2.13
9Brampton$18.04$2.26
10Toronto$18.05$2.26

So next time you’re in the mood for pizza, check out your local prices and toppings. Who knows? You might find a delicious deal right around the corner!

Top Pizza Places in Barrie according to Tripadivor…

