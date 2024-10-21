Pizza Lovers Unite: Barrie Ontario is One of the Most Affordable Cities for Pie!
Canadians love their pizza—so much so that studies show 81% of us indulge in a slice at least once a month. It’s hands down one of our favourite takeout options.
But when it comes to finding the best deals, where should you look?
A recent study by CanadaCasino.ca dove deep into the pizza scene across our great nation, revealing which cities charge the most and least for a medium cheese takeout pizza. Plus, they analyzed Google search volumes for 46 different toppings to discover Canada’s ultimate pizza order. Spoiler alert: you might be surprised by the results!
The Most Affordable Cities for Pizza
If you’re looking to save some dough (pun intended!), Barrie is a solid choice. This charming city ranks 6th on the affordability list, with a regular cheese pizza setting you back at about $16.83. Not too shabby, right? And if you’re just after a slice, it’ll cost you around $2.10.
As for toppings, it seems Canadians have a clear favourite. Pepperoni reigns supreme, with a whopping 4,400 Google searches per month. Whether you’re enjoying a cozy night in or throwing a pizza party, you can’t go wrong with this classic topping!
|Rank
|City
|Average cost of a medium regular cheese pizza
|Cost per slice
|1
|Ladner
|$14.03
|$1.75
|2
|Halifax
|$15.77
|$1.97
|3
|Scarborough
|$15.79
|$1.97
|4
|Markham
|$15.89
|$1.99
|5
|Surrey
|$16.76
|$2.10
|6
|Barrie
|$16.83
|$2.10
|7
|London
|$16.84
|$2.11
|8
|Mississauga
|$17.05
|$2.13
|9
|Brampton
|$18.04
|$2.26
|10
|Toronto
|$18.05
|$2.26
So next time you’re in the mood for pizza, check out your local prices and toppings. Who knows? You might find a delicious deal right around the corner!
