3 In 4 People Would Eat Pizza For Dinner Every Day!

The average adult reveals they eat enough pizza per year to stuff a full-sized suitcase with cheesy ‘za.

The study also revealed more adults prefer frozen, ready-to-bake-at-home pizza than they do eating fresh pizza in a restaurant or even delivery pizza. Perhaps that’s why nearly half prefer pizza hot and fresh out of the oven.

74% would be satisfied eating it for any meal of the day and 69% like to eat it for breakfast. A quarter of people (25%) love pizza so much, they said they’d serve pizza at their wedding.

Pizza is also the go-to meal for Friday nights, movie nights and grads…

The nation’s “perfect” pizza is, on average: circular in shape, thick crust and uses tomato sauce. It’s then topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and parmesan.