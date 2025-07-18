4 Foods That Might Be Making You Smell... Funky (And How to Fix It)

Let’s talk about body odour. Yep, that conversation. With “Ozempic smell” and “old people smell” trending online, it's clear we’re all a little curious (and slightly paranoid) about how we smell to other people.

While deodorant and daily showers are doing their best, your diet might be working against you, and not just because of garlic breath. According to experts, what you eat can majorly influence how you smell, from your pits to your breath to... ahem... everywhere else.

Here are 4 common food types that can make you smell less-than-fresh, plus what to eat instead if you’d rather not walk around smelling like a spicy fish taco in July.

🐟 1. Fish

We love a good sushi night, but your body might not.

Some seafood contains a compound that travels through your bloodstream and makes its grand exit via your skin and breath. If you have a rare condition called trimethylaminuria, it’s even worse — you might smell fishy after eating things like beans, broccoli, soy, or peanuts, too. The human body is wild.

🥦 2. Cruciferous Vegetables

Yes, we’re about to talk trash about broccoli.

These healthy heroes — including cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts — are packed with nutrients and sulphuric acid, which gets released when your body digests them. Once you sweat, breathe, or pass gas, it’s like opening a Tupperware that’s been in the fridge too long.

You’re still healthy, but now you smell like steamed sadness.

🌶️ 3. Spices Like Curry & Cumin

Delicious going in, powerful coming out.

Spices with volatile compounds (a cute way of saying “aromatic troublemakers”) get absorbed into your bloodstream and released through your sweat glands. Next thing you know, you’re walking around smelling like Wednesday’s leftovers. Flavourful? Yes. Subtle? Not.

🥩 4. Red Meat

Red meat sweats are a thing — and they’re not pretty.

While the proteins in meat are odourless on their own, once they mix with your skin bacteria, the result is… musky. And not in a “sexy cologne” way. More like “why does the elevator smell like hockey gear?” kind of way.

So... What Can You Eat to Smell Better?

Good news: you don’t have to live a bland, scent-free life. Try adding these to your diet:

Apples – sweet and body-odour-neutralizing

– sweet and body-odour-neutralizing Leafy greens – help detox your system and freshen you up

– help detox your system and freshen you up Yogurt supports gut bacteria, which helps with odour control

supports gut bacteria, which helps with odour control Green tea is full of antioxidants and helpful in deodorizing from the inside out

And let’s not forget the basics: shower regularly, use antibacterial soap, and wear breathable fabrics. Your nose — and everyone else’s — will thank you.