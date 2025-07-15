Want to Cool Down Your Home? Just Slather It in Yogurt, Obviously.

If your AC is on strike, your ceiling fan's giving up, and you're two degrees away from melting into your couch — don’t sweat it. The latest DIY cooling trend is deliciously weird: cover your windows in yogurt.

Yes. Yogurt. As in, baby food for adults. As in, “Oops, I bought the one with chunks again.”

According to a U.K. researcher with, frankly, too much time and dairy on their hands, slathering your windows with plain Greek yogurt can keep your home more than six degrees cooler.

RELATED: Is Milk the Perfect Heat Wave Drink? Apparently, Yes.

The light colour reflects sunlight like a champ, blocking heat from getting in — and maybe your neighbours from making eye contact with you ever again.

The How-To (Because You Know You're Curious)

All you need is a roller, a tablespoon of Greek yogurt (10% fat for the fancy folks), and no sense of shame.

Apply from the outside, let it dry, and poof — the smell disappears in 30 seconds. It doesn’t attract bugs, won’t turn into a science experiment, and is allegedly easy to wipe off. Bonus: it looks like white paint, according to one brave soul who tested it during a heatwave. (Sure, Jan.)

The down bad nation pic.twitter.com/oRjWYL0zyi — Jeremy Driver (@J_D_89) July 12, 2025

The good news? It works. The bad news? You’ll have to explain to your mail carrier why your house smells like a Mediterranean buffet and your windows look like someone finger-painted with tzatziki.

And if the dairy decor doesn’t do it for you, the study also says tinfoil is almost twice as effective. So, either your house can look like it’s prepping for the apocalypse, or it can smell faintly of feta. You decide.