Salami Recall Expands in Canada After 84 People Fall Ill

Heads up, sandwich lovers—there’s a growing recall on certain salami products in Canada due to a salmonella outbreak that’s made dozens of people sick.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has expanded its recall to include Rea’s Sweet Soppressata Salami, warning that it may be contaminated with Salmonella. The affected product can be identified by the UPC code 841571 042200 and was sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

This comes after earlier recalls of other deli meats, including Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot, and Bona brand Mild Genoa Salami. Those products were pulled from shelves on June 10.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), 84 people have gotten sick from Salmonella since April. So far, nine people have been hospitalized.

Here’s a quick breakdown of where the cases have been reported:

Alberta : 67 cases

: 67 cases Ontario : 15 cases

: 15 cases Manitoba : 1 case

: 1 case British Columbia: 1 case (linked to travel in Alberta)

What You Should Do

If you have any of the recalled products at home, don’t eat them. Either throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.

What Is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that causes food poisoning. It can spread to others, even if the infected person doesn’t show symptoms right away. It’s hazardous for young kids, seniors, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

A Salami Side Note

Salami isn’t just a deli staple—it has a long history dating back to ancient Rome. The name comes from the Italian word “salare”, which means “to salt,” because salting was the main way people preserved meat before fridges were a thing.