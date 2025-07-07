Happy National Macaroni Day!

Let’s Give a Round of Applause for the Noodle That Never Lets Us Down

July 7th is not your average Monday — it’s National Macaroni Day, and we’re giving full permission to carb-load in celebration. Whether you love it in a bubbling baked dish, tossed in a salad, or straight from the pot with a handful of shredded cheese (no judgment), today is all about the mighty macaroni.

What Even Is Macaroni, Anyway?

We usually think of macaroni as those cheerful elbow-shaped noodles swimming in a sea of cheese, but technically, macaroni refers to any dry pasta made with durum wheat and without eggs. While elbow macaroni is the classic, these noodles can take on lots of shapes — spirals, tubes, shells, and more.

But fun fact: it’s not the shape that makes it macaroni… it’s the dough. So yes, all elbows are macaroni, but not all macaroni are elbows. Pasta logic, right?

Why We Love It

Macaroni is the ultimate culinary team player. It shows up in:

Casseroles

Soups

Cold pasta salads

And of course… mac and cheese, the real MVP of comfort food

It’s a hero in the kitchen when you need to stretch a meal, make something ahead, or throw dinner together in 20 minutes flat. Plus, it works whether you’re vegetarian, a meat lover, or just looking to use whatever’s left in your fridge.

Celebrate National Macaroni Day Like a Pro

So, how do you celebrate a noodle with this much star power? A few ideas:

Whip up your favourite macaroni dish — hot, cold, cheesy, meaty, vegan, anything goes!

Try a new twist on the classic. Add a spicy kick, throw in some pulled pork, or bake it into muffin cups for snackable mac bites.

Share your masterpiece (or your messy-but-delicious plate) on social with #NationalMacaroniDay.

Got a secret family recipe or guilty-pleasure boxed mac you swear by? Tell us!

Macaroni by the Numbers

Need more reason to celebrate? According to pasta lovers everywhere:

Elbow macaroni is the most popular pasta shape in the North America

Macaroni and cheese remains one of the most loved comfort foods for all ages

There are hundreds of macaroni-based recipes online… but we bet your Nana's version is still the best

Happy National Macaroni Day, friends — now pass the cheese.