5 “Bad” Foods That Might Actually Help You Lose Weight

When it comes to losing weight, there’s no shortage of food myths floating around—especially when it comes to so-called “bad” foods. We’ve been taught to steer clear of certain items in our diets: full-fat dairy, carbs, potatoes, popcorn... basically all the good stuff. But here’s some refreshing news: some of these villainized foods might actually help with weight loss.

It turns out that when you zoom out and look at the bigger picture—how you eat over time—many of these "off-limits" foods actually support a healthy, balanced eating pattern. They’re rich in protein, fibre, and other nutrients that help keep you full and satisfied. So let’s break it down.

1. Full-Fat Dairy

Milk, cheese, yogurt, even a little butter—full-fat dairy has long been painted as a diet saboteur. But the truth is, research shows full-fat options don’t necessarily lead to weight gain. In fact, fermented versions like yogurt and cheese might even protect against heart issues and type 2 diabetes. Plus, most people don’t get enough servings of dairy to begin with, so swapping in full-fat here and there might not be a bad move.

2. Carb-Heavy Grains

Bread, rice, and pasta often end up on the “don’t” list—but let’s not throw carbs under the bus. Whole grains like brown rice and quinoa are packed with fibre, which helps with appetite control. And studies show it's not the amount of carbs but the total number of calories that matters most for weight loss. So yes, you can enjoy that sandwich or bowl of pasta—especially when you balance it with other whole foods.

3. Eggs

Eggs have been unfairly judged for their cholesterol content, but the current science shows they don’t really affect cholesterol levels in a negative way. A single egg is a low-calorie, high-protein powerhouse that keeps you full for longer. Some studies even found that including eggs in a calorie-conscious diet can lower body mass index. Scrambled, poached, boiled—however you like ‘em, eggs can absolutely have a place in a weight loss plan.

4. Potatoes

Poor potatoes. They’ve been typecast as a weight gain culprit, but it’s not the spud itself—it’s usually how we cook it (deep-fried, slathered in sour cream). In reality, potatoes are rich in resistant starch, a type of carb that helps regulate appetite and digestion. When paired with protein—think eggs, beans, or chicken—they can be part of a super satisfying and filling meal.

5. Popcorn

If you love to snack, popcorn might be your new best friend. Air-popped popcorn is a low-calorie, whole grain snack that delivers fibre and crunch with just 30 calories per cup. Just steer clear of the heavily buttered or candy-coated versions and you’ve got a satisfying snack that can help keep you from reaching for more calorie-dense options.

The Big Picture

At the end of the day, no single food will make or break your weight loss goals. What matters is the overall pattern of your eating—how often you're choosing whole, nutrient-dense foods, and whether you're getting enough protein and fibre to stay full and energized.

So go ahead and enjoy your yogurt, your pasta, your eggs and potatoes. It’s not about restriction—it’s about balance.

Craving ideas? Try these lighter takes on “bad” foods that are actually good for you:

Lime & Parmesan Popcorn

Roasted Red Pepper & Spinach Egg Bites

Smashed Roasted Potatoes

Because healthy eating doesn’t have to be joyless. And yes—you can have your carbs and eat them too.