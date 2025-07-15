Smart Carts Are Rolling In — And They Might Just Save Your Grocery Budget (and Your Sanity)

Wegmans, the beloved U.S. grocery chain that’s kind of like Whole Foods’ chill cousin, is stepping into the future — and possibly your wallet — with a high-tech upgrade that could change how we shop for snacks and toilet paper.

They’ve started testing AI-powered smart shopping carts (yes, that’s a thing now) at four stores in upstate New York. These futuristic buggies, lovingly dubbed “Caper Carts” — because even robots love a little alliteration — are part of Instacart’s Connected Stores initiative. And no, they don’t talk to you… yet.

RELATED: Why One Wheel On Your Shopping Cart Is Always Busted!

Here’s the deal: these carts come loaded with cameras, sensors, and digital scales — basically, everything except a steering wheel and Bluetooth.

As you toss items in, the cart automatically recognizes them, adds them to your total, and lets you bag your groceries as you go. Which means no more standing behind someone with 78 coupons and a fistful of expired cheddar.

And the best part? You can pay right from the cart. That’s right — no more checkout line small talk or trying to guess if you can afford those impulse Oreos. The cart shows your total as you shop, which is a total game-changer for anyone on a budget (aka, all of us).

So, will this grocery glow-up expand beyond upstate New York? That depends on how well the carts behave. If they don’t go rogue and start judging your snack choices, we’d say it’s only a matter of time before these bad boys roll into a store near you.

The future is now. And it has wheels.