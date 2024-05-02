Airbnb Announces It’s New Category of Vacation Homes, “Icons”

A collection of “extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more.”

If you have ever wanted to dream in the balloon-lifted “Up” house, party with Kevin Hart or jam with Doja Cat, Airbnb can now make the happen!

Airbnb co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement, “Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination – until now.”

He continues, “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”

All are priced under $100 per guest, but only a limited number of requests will be selected for each experience via lottery.

Airbnb also rolled out other new features on its platform this week, including the ability for groups of guests to more easily book trips together.

Some of the new “icon” vacation experiences include:

Drift off in the “Up”house – “Sleep inside one of Disney and Pixar’s most iconic homes – and yes, it floats. You’ll explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons, and located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.”

Go VIP with Kevin Hart – “Kevin Hart is taking you inside his members-only Coramino Live Lounge for an A-list evening. You’ll join Kevin and his friends in this secret speakeasy, where they’ll treat you to a tequila tasting and live stand-up by the best comedians in the game.”

Join a living room session with Doja Cat – “Fresh off a tour performing on the world’s biggest stages, Doja is hosting you for a much more intimate experience. You’ll enjoy an unforgettable living room performance from the Grammy-winning artist, including her favourite songs and tracks from her latest album.”

Stay in Prince’s “Purple Rain” house – “Prince purchased the Minneapolis, Minnesota home featured in the legendary film ‘Purple Rain,’ but it’s never been available to the public until now. Explore the home and go crazy for rare and special tracks from Prince’s world in an exclusive studio session.

Step into X-Men ‘97 – “Live like the X-Men as you stay in a 2D animated re-creation of Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion in Westchester, New York. You’ll discover your mutant abilities and even train in the Danger Room.”