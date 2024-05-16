The Last Episode of Young Shelton Airs Tonight…

After seven seasons on air, the final episode of “Young Sheldon” is almost here. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in an unforgettable hour of television…

Conceived as a spinoff to the popular mid-to-late-2000s sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” followed the early life of Sheldon Cooper before he became a physicist. The series is set from 1989 to 1994 and follows Sheldon, played by Iain Armitage, as he navigates life as a child prodigy and his family’s lives in the small, fictional town of Medford, Texas.

Whether you’ve been watching from the beginning or are just catching up now, here’s what to know about the series finale for “Young Sheldon.”

The one-hour series finale of “Young Sheldon” will air on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT. On CTV

New episodes of the show will also stream on Paramount+, but only some subscribers can watch live. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch episodes of “Young Sheldon” both live and on-demand, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream episodes the day after they air.

All older episodes are available on Paramount+.