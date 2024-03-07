Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik To Appear In ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale

After seven seasons, ‘Young Sheldon’ will end on May 16th.

Now it has been confirmed that the two stars will be back as the adult Sheldon Cooper – who is played by Iain Armitage in the prequel – and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler.

Details about their appearance are being kept under wraps but it is likely to be a flash-forward and will mark the first time Parsons and Bialik have appeared on screen together since the ‘Big Bang Theory’ came to an end in 2019.

Parsons, who is a ‘Young Sheldon’ executive producer, provides the show’s voiceover as grown-up Sheldon, and Bialik has also appeared in voiceover in the past.

The show followed Sheldon Cooper as a nine-year-old prodigy with his family in Texas as he navigated high school and the wider world.